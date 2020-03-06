US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lauded the “free press” for its role in helping to protect people from cover-ups. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Politics

US will answer China’s ‘harassment’ of American journalists with ‘reciprocity’, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns

  • Secretary of State’s warning comes days after Chinese officials vowed revenge over cuts in the quota for Chinese state media journalists working in the US
  • ‘A free press helps expose corruption and protect the people from cover-ups,’ says Donald Trump’s leading diplomat
Topic |   US-China relations
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 3:33am, 6 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lauded the “free press” for its role in helping to protect people from cover-ups. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan is Asia Correspondent for the SCMP, covering breaking news, politics, diplomacy, trade and Southeast Asian macroeconomic trends. His work for the Post's Asia desk also focuses on the region's multifaceted interactions with the United States and China. A Singapore native, Bhavan previously worked for Agence France-Presse.

US-China relations