US will answer China’s ‘harassment’ of American journalists with ‘reciprocity’, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns
- Secretary of State’s warning comes days after Chinese officials vowed revenge over cuts in the quota for Chinese state media journalists working in the US
- ‘A free press helps expose corruption and protect the people from cover-ups,’ says Donald Trump’s leading diplomat
