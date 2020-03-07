US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been speaking of the “Wuhan virus” despite Beijing’s protests. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s ‘Wuhan virus’ references fuelling US-China tensions
- Top US diplomat ignores pleas from Beijing and world health officials over the use of names for the Covid-19 disease that incite racial discrimination
- New nomenclature comes with President Donald Trump’s administration under fire over its response to community transmission of the virus in the US
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been speaking of the “Wuhan virus” despite Beijing’s protests. Photo: Xinhua