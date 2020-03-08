Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, has urged cadres to further reinforce controls at correctional facilities. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

No time to relax in Wuhan’s coronavirus battle, top Chinese law enforcer says

  • Chen Yixin urges cadres at the city’s correctional facilities to step up containment measures to prevent further spread of disease
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 7:00am, 8 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, has urged cadres to further reinforce controls at correctional facilities. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau covers human rights, religion and civil society in China. She spent seven years in southern China as the Post's Guangzhou Correspondent before returning to Hong Kong in 2017. Today, Mimi continues to pursue stories across the country, monitoring and reporting on key political and civil issues. She has won numerous awards for her work.

Coronavirus outbreak