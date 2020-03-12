Restrictions on people’s movements in Hubei province are gradually being lifted, but the joy was short-lived in Qianjiang. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hubei city reopens for business, then closes again 30 minutes later
- Government of Qianjiang says controls on movement of people and traffic to end at 10am on Wednesday, but provincial authorities order them to be reinstated at half past
- All cities and counties in Hubei have now been given a risk classification and business is slowly returning to normal in some areas
