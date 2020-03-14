The residents of the Sea Mountain community in Yingcheng were angry at being overcharged for their daily necessities. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

Coronavirus: residents of Hubei community defy lockdown to protest against overpriced food

  • Tensions bubble over at Sea Mountain estate in Yingcheng after man is detained for providing alternative to government-sanctioned suppliers
  • People tired of having to pay inflated prices for food and other essential items, resident says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 4:36pm, 14 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The residents of the Sea Mountain community in Yingcheng were angry at being overcharged for their daily necessities. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE