The residents of the Sea Mountain community in Yingcheng were angry at being overcharged for their daily necessities. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: residents of Hubei community defy lockdown to protest against overpriced food
- Tensions bubble over at Sea Mountain estate in Yingcheng after man is detained for providing alternative to government-sanctioned suppliers
- People tired of having to pay inflated prices for food and other essential items, resident says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
