The colours of the Italian flag are projected onto the Palazzo Senatorio building on Capitoline Hill in Rome on Tuesday as a “sign of hope in this difficult and delicate moment”, Rome’s mayor stated. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Germany’s Angela Merkel plays down China’s providing medical supplies to hard-hit European countries
- ‘What we are seeing here is reciprocity,’ the German leader says, referencing the EU’s aiding stricken China earlier this year
- But critics dismissed China’s show of largesse as propaganda designed to deflect US claims that the contagion originated in China
