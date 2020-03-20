Gong Zheng is expected to be named as mayor of Shanghai by the local people’s congress soon. Photo: Weibo
Shanghai set to endorse Gong Zheng as its new mayor

  • Former governor of Shandong province has held several senior party roles and has 20 years’ experience with the General Administration of Customs
  • He will take over in the east China financial centre from Ying Yong, who was recently made party boss of Hubei province
Topic |   Coronavirus China
William Zheng
Updated: 7:45am, 20 Mar, 2020

