Chinese President Xi Jinping chats to workers and officials at Ningbo port in east China on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Xi Jinping’s visit to Zhejiang sends ‘clear message’ it’s time to get the economy back on its feet, state media says
- Chinese president is fighting ‘two tough battles’ to reboot industry and defeat Covid-19, Xinhua says
- Choice of industrial powerhouse for official visit shows the importance Xi gives to reviving the economy, observers say
Topic | China Society
