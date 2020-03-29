Chinese President Xi Jinping chats to workers and officials at Ningbo port in east China on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Coronavirus: Xi Jinping’s visit to Zhejiang sends ‘clear message’ it’s time to get the economy back on its feet, state media says

  • Chinese president is fighting ‘two tough battles’ to reboot industry and defeat Covid-19, Xinhua says
  • Choice of industrial powerhouse for official visit shows the importance Xi gives to reviving the economy, observers say
Topic |   China Society
SCMP
Laura Zhou and Wendy Wu

Updated: 12:16am, 30 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping chats to workers and officials at Ningbo port in east China on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE