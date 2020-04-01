Aikebaier Wufur was head of Xinjiang’s agriculture department for almost four years before retiring in 2017. Photo: Handout
Former head of Xinjiang’s agriculture department arrested for taking bribes, China’s top prosecutor says

  • Uygur Aikebaier Wufur, 61, taken into custody after it was reported in August he had been placed under investigation for ‘serious disciplinary violations’
  • Official retired in January 2017, just months after hardliner Chen Quanguo took over as Communist Party secretary for the far western region
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 8:38pm, 1 Apr, 2020


