Xi Jinping and other senior officials pictured without masks during a tour of Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping tells China to stay on guard over coronavirus as country seeks to restart economy
- President’s mask-free appearance during visit to Zhejiang province is seen as an attempt to spread the message that things are getting back to normal
- But concerns about imported and symptomless cases of Covid-19 continue to pose a threat to efforts to reboot the world’s second largest economy
