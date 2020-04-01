Xi Jinping and other senior officials pictured without masks during a tour of Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping tells China to stay on guard over coronavirus as country seeks to restart economy

  • President’s mask-free appearance during visit to Zhejiang province is seen as an attempt to spread the message that things are getting back to normal
  • But concerns about imported and symptomless cases of Covid-19 continue to pose a threat to efforts to reboot the world’s second largest economy
Jun Mai
Updated: 10:00pm, 1 Apr, 2020

