Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is seen visiting a face mask factory in Taoyuan, Taiwan, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU leader Ursula von der Leyen risks Beijing’s ire by lauding Taiwan’s donation of 5.6 million masks for coronavirus battle

  • ‘We really appreciate this gesture of solidarity,’ the European Commission’s president says in a Twitter post
  • ‘Acts like this show that we are #StrongerTogether,’ she tweets
Stuart Lau
Updated: 6:15am, 2 Apr, 2020

