China will on Saturday hold a day of mourning for those killed by Covid-19, like Li Wenliang, the doctor who sought to alert the world to the disease. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China to stage day of mourning on Saturday for thousands killed by Covid-19
- People asked to observe three minutes of ‘silence’ from 10am as sirens and vehicle horns blast out across the country
- Flags to be flown at half-mast to commemorate the 3,322 Chinese killed by the virulent disease
Topic | Coronavirus China
