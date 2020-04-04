Li Wenzu is worried that if she goes to meet her husband on Sunday, she will not be allowed to go back to Beijing. Photo: Twitter
The faint hope of freedom for the last of China’s 709 lawyers behind bars
- Rights defender Wang Quanzhang is expected to be released from prison on Sunday but he is unlikely to be able to return to his family any time soon
- Like other dissidents, Wang faces a future of ‘non-release release’, according to observers
Topic | Human rights in China
