Chinese real estate mogul Ren Zhiqiang, shown in 2012, is under investigation, according to the Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party in Beijing. Photo: Color China Photo via AP
Coronavirus critic Ren Zhiqiang under investigation, Communist Party disciplinary committee says
- Ren is being investigated for alleged ‘serious violations of law and discipline’, according to a statement by the Commission for Discipline Inspection
- An article he wrote criticising the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak was widely shared online
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
