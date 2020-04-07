Chinese real estate mogul Ren Zhiqiang, shown in 2012, is under investigation, according to the Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party in Beijing. Photo: Color China Photo via AP
Coronavirus critic Ren Zhiqiang under investigation, Communist Party disciplinary committee says

  • Ren is being investigated for alleged ‘serious violations of law and discipline’, according to a statement by the Commission for Discipline Inspection
  • An article he wrote criticising the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak was widely shared online
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
William Zheng
Updated: 11:32pm, 7 Apr, 2020

