Taiwan has restricted entry to the island from the mainland to prevent a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Beijing bars students from starting courses in Taiwan amid coronavirus fallout

  • Those who have already started studying can continue to do so but permission for new students will be denied for the rest of the year, mainland says
  • Taipei has banned thousands of mainlanders from returning to the island to prevent an outbreak
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Apr, 2020

Taiwan has restricted entry to the island from the mainland to prevent a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE