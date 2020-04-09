Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, has returned to work in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus crisis chief leaves China Covid-19 epicentre in sign of Beijing’s faith that Hubei is on the mend
- Chen Yixin reported at work in the national capital presiding over law enforcement issues
- Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan remains commander-in-chief in charge of the anti-coronavirus campaign in Hubei
Topic | Coronavirus China
