The World Health Organisation has denied that Taiwan mentioned human-to-human transmission. Photo: AFP
Taiwan and World Health Organisation trade barbs over early coronavirus warnings
- Global health body accused of playing word games after denying that island had asked if virus could be transmitted between humans
- Taiwan, which is not a WHO member, had asked for information on December 31 but received no reply
