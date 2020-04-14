Thousands of people have petitioned for Taiwan carrier China Airlines to change its name and a group of lawmakers is backing the idea. Photo: Reuters
Confusion prompts call for China Airlines name change in Taiwan, but at what cost?

  • Support grows after carrier is mistaken for mainland flag bearer Air China when delivering coronavirus medical supplies
  • Critics say the move could put Taiwan’s international flight agreements at risk
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 9:18pm, 14 Apr, 2020

