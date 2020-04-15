Workers in protective suits watch a container ship docked in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. Photo: AP
Economic havoc wreaked by coronavirus likely has throttled US-China trade deal, experts say
- Need to address economic damage will put more pressure on Beijing to reform China’s economy, say Rhodium Group’s Daniel Rosen and ex-Australian PM Kevin Rudd
- China’s high debt levels and likely GDP contraction will make it nearly impossible for Beijing to fulfil its buying commitments
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Workers in protective suits watch a container ship docked in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. Photo: AP