Workers in protective suits watch a container ship docked in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Economic havoc wreaked by coronavirus likely has throttled US-China trade deal, experts say

  • Need to address economic damage will put more pressure on Beijing to reform China’s economy, say Rhodium Group’s Daniel Rosen and ex-Australian PM Kevin Rudd
  • China’s high debt levels and likely GDP contraction will make it nearly impossible for Beijing to fulfil its buying commitments
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 4:10am, 15 Apr, 2020

Workers in protective suits watch a container ship docked in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE