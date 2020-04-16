Zhang Jiange, a senior researcher with an unnamed defence technologies institute, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for espionage. Photo: CCTV
China’s spy agency goes public with espionage and subversion plots
- Ministry of State Security gives details on a number of cases linked to top military projects
- Agency chief also promises to confront biosecurity risks exposed by the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Espionage
Zhang Jiange, a senior researcher with an unnamed defence technologies institute, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for espionage. Photo: CCTV