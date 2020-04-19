China watchers are looking for signs of when the annual parliamentary sessions might be held. Photo: Xinhua
Is China getting ready to restart political meetings as coronavirus wanes?

  • Setting a date for the annual meeting may be on the agenda at Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress in Beijing
  • But the health risk to thousands of delegates ‘remains high’, observer says
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 12:28pm, 19 Apr, 2020

