US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he is asking for access to a virology laboratory in Wuhan. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seeks access to virology lab in Wuhan
- ‘We are still asking the Chinese Communist Party to allow experts to get in to that virology lab,’ he says
- US President Donald Trump lashed out at China over its revised death toll
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he is asking for access to a virology laboratory in Wuhan. Photo: AFP