Coronavirus: Chinese writer hit by nationalist backlash over diary about Wuhan lockdown

  • Award-winning novelist and poet Fang Fang accused of fuelling Western criticisms of China’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak
  • Her Wuhan Diary, first published online, is now set to be released in both English and German
Mimi Lau and Echo Xie

Updated: 3:00pm, 18 Apr, 2020

Award-winning Chinese writer Fang Fang was attacked online for her diary about the Wuhan lockdown. Photo: Getty
