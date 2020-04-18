Award-winning Chinese writer Fang Fang was attacked online for her diary about the Wuhan lockdown. Photo: Getty
Coronavirus: Chinese writer hit by nationalist backlash over diary about Wuhan lockdown
- Award-winning novelist and poet Fang Fang accused of fuelling Western criticisms of China’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak
- Her Wuhan Diary, first published online, is now set to be released in both English and German
