Zhang Xiao, China’s ambassador to Kazakhstan says the articles will not damage Sino-Kazakh ties. Photo: Handout
China shuts down 153 social media accounts for carrying fake nationalistic content

  • Accounts featured articles claiming countries neighbouring China wanted to be reunited with the motherland
  • ‘These hyped up and sensationalised articles filled with narrow-minded nationalism are extremely misleading,’ People’s Daily says
Mimi Lau
Updated: 7:04pm, 18 Apr, 2020

