“Brother Zeng” was arrested for organising two protests at the Sea Mountain residential community in Yingcheng. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus lockdown: woman charged with organising protests against overpriced food, bad management
- ‘Brother Zeng’ was detained in March for rallying about 100 residents of the Sea Mountain community in Yingcheng, but is now facing the more serious charge of picking quarrels and provoking trouble
- Social media users say the 45-year-old is being made a scapegoat for the city’s mishandling of the weeks-long lockdown
