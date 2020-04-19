Sun Lijun has been placed under investigation by the anti-corruption watchdog. Photo: Handout
China’s top Hong Kong security officer faces corruption probe

  • Deputy public security minister Sun Lijun is under investigation for suspected ‘violations of discipline and the law’, according to the anti-graft watchdog
  • Investigation follows jailing of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei in January this year
Topic |   Corruption in China
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 12:00am, 20 Apr, 2020

