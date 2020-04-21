Surveys by Pew and other major polling organisations have charted a significant rise in American distrust toward China since President Donald Trump came into office. Photo: AFP
US public opinion of China hits new low, Pew Research survey shows
- A Pew poll of 1,000 people taken in March found that 66 per cent of respondents held an unfavourable view of China
- A majority of Americans said they lacked confidence in Xi to do the right thing
Topic | US-China trade war
