Wang Quanzhang was released from jail more than two weeks ago but said the authorities continued to restrict his movements. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

I was jailed for refusing to plead guilty, says Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang – but he shies away from questions about torture

  • Arrested in ‘709’ crackdown, Wang says he was interrogated around the clock and held in four detention centres and two other secret locations
  • Authorities were determined to jail me and the courts broke their own laws, he says
Topic |   Human rights in China
Mimi Lau
Updated: 11:07pm, 21 Apr, 2020

