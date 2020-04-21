Wang Quanzhang was released from jail more than two weeks ago but said the authorities continued to restrict his movements. Photo: Handout
I was jailed for refusing to plead guilty, says Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang – but he shies away from questions about torture
- Arrested in ‘709’ crackdown, Wang says he was interrogated around the clock and held in four detention centres and two other secret locations
- Authorities were determined to jail me and the courts broke their own laws, he says
Topic | Human rights in China
