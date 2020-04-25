Cai Wei, one of the three missing volunteers. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

Chinese activists detained after sharing censored coronavirus material on crowdsourcing site Github

  • Source close to Beijing-based trio says they are being held an at unknown location on suspicion of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
  • The three were contributors to a project that aimed to preserve material censors had tried to wipe from the web
Topic |   Censorship in China
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 11:26pm, 25 Apr, 2020

