Cai Wei, one of the three missing volunteers. Photo: Handout
Chinese activists detained after sharing censored coronavirus material on crowdsourcing site Github
- Source close to Beijing-based trio says they are being held an at unknown location on suspicion of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
- The three were contributors to a project that aimed to preserve material censors had tried to wipe from the web
Topic | Censorship in China
