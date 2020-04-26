Wang Quanzhang says he trying to find his way back to the “psychological and emotional state of a normal person”. Photo: AFP
Chinese human rights defender Wang Quanzhang says he cut all emotional ties with his family so he could survive in prison
- Lawyer was released earlier this month after spending 4½ years behind bars for refusing to plead guilty to the ‘crime’ of representing people abused by the system
- ‘The only thing I am guilty of is that I did not prioritise my family highly enough … that is my biggest regret,’ he says
Topic | Human rights in China
