Wang Quanzhang says he trying to find his way back to the “psychological and emotional state of a normal person”. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Chinese human rights defender Wang Quanzhang says he cut all emotional ties with his family so he could survive in prison

  • Lawyer was released earlier this month after spending 4½ years behind bars for refusing to plead guilty to the ‘crime’ of representing people abused by the system
  • ‘The only thing I am guilty of is that I did not prioritise my family highly enough … that is my biggest regret,’ he says
Topic |   Human rights in China
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 6:14pm, 26 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Quanzhang says he trying to find his way back to the “psychological and emotional state of a normal person”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE