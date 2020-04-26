A checkpoint on Inner Mongolia’s border with Russia. The Chinese region has now implemented stricter controls of arrivals from abroad. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Inner Mongolia tightens quarantine rules as fears of second wave of cases grows
- International arrivals to the vast northern region will be forced to spend 28 days in quarantine
- Fears of new clusters of Covid-19 cases heightened after 87 cases in northeastern city of Harbin were traced to a student returning from the US
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A checkpoint on Inner Mongolia’s border with Russia. The Chinese region has now implemented stricter controls of arrivals from abroad. Photo: Xinhua