Chinese medical supplies are unloaded in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China loosens controls on medical exports after suppliers complain they were ‘banned’
- Manufacturers complained a rule banning overseas sales unless they held a domestic licence was too restrictive because of the difficulty of obtaining the latter
- Exporters will also have to declare that their products meet quality controls in the recipient country after a string of complaints about substandard equipment
