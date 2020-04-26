Ferries and other public transport services resumed in Wuhan last week. Photo: Xinhua
Wuhan declared free of Covid-19 as last patients leave hospital after months-long struggle against coronavirus
- City at centre of outbreak finally able to declare itself clear of disease after months in lockdown and thousands of deaths
- Risk of infection remains, however, with some patients testing positive for coronavirus that causes disease without showing symptoms
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Ferries and other public transport services resumed in Wuhan last week. Photo: Xinhua