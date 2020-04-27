Chinese Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan inspects a breeding base in Huangshi, in central China's Hubei Province, on April 23. Sun was assigned to oversee the coronavirus emergency response in Wuhan in January. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Beijing recalls vice-premier from outbreak duty as Wuhan marks zero coronavirus patients in hospital

  • Sun Chunlan called back to capital after overseeing emergency response at initial epicentre
  • City’s last Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 6:39pm, 27 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan inspects a breeding base in Huangshi, in central China's Hubei Province, on April 23. Sun was assigned to oversee the coronavirus emergency response in Wuhan in January. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE