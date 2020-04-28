Lee Henley (centre) at a business function in Jiangsu province in 2017. Photo: Handout
Belize businessman accused of fuelling Hong Kong unrest had links to disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai
- Media reports highlight Lee Henley Hu Xiang’s testimony in trial of former Chongqing party boss, who was jailed for life in 2013
- Verdict in Bo’s trial said Lee had testified that his company was involved in a complex US$3m property deal on the French Riviera
Topic | Hong Kong protests
