Released human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang is reunited with wife Li Wenzu and their son on Monday. Photo: Handout
‘A dream come true’: Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang reunited with family
- Police take Wang back to his family in Beijing after his wife falls ill
- Despite serving his sentence, the lawyer is likely to remain under tight surveillance, observers say
Topic | Human rights in China
