Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, presides over a chairpersons' meeting of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China signals coronavirus under control with resumption of parliament on May 22

  • Opening of the annual National People’s Congress session has been delayed for months as country battles Covid-19
  • Around 3,000 lawmakers to gather after first delay in decades
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Jun Mai
Jun Mai

Updated: 10:44am, 29 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, presides over a chairpersons' meeting of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE