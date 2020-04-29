The push for constitutional change could lead to a cross-strait conflict. Photo: Handout
Tsai Ing-wen under pressure amid pro-independence push for constitutional change in Taiwan
- Hardline politicians want president to fulfil promise to overhaul constitution to reflect the self-ruled island’s political reality
- A petition calls for two referendums on the issue – proposing it either be replaced with a new one or revised
Topic | Taiwan
