A man wearing a protective mask walks in the rain past the Royal Swedish Opera in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sweden plans to ask European Union to investigate origin of Covid-19, likely further straining relations with China
- Sweden’s health minister Lena Hallengren says an investigation is important to know ‘the origin and spread of the coronavirus’
- Sweden’s ties with China are already tense; Stockholm has repeatedly asked for Beijing’s release of bookseller Gui Minhai
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A man wearing a protective mask walks in the rain past the Royal Swedish Opera in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE