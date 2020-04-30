A man wearing a protective mask walks in the rain past the Royal Swedish Opera in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sweden plans to ask European Union to investigate origin of Covid-19, likely further straining relations with China

  • Sweden’s health minister Lena Hallengren says an investigation is important to know ‘the origin and spread of the coronavirus’
  • Sweden’s ties with China are already tense; Stockholm has repeatedly asked for Beijing’s release of bookseller Gui Minhai
Stuart Lau
Updated: 2:20am, 30 Apr, 2020

