Chinese journalist jailed for 15 years for attacking Communist Party

  • Chen Jieren, who once worked for party mouthpiece People’s Daily, found guilty of publishing false information on blogs and social media ‘under the guise of providing legal advice’, court says
  • Chinese Human Rights Defenders says conviction was ‘apparently to punish him for his political speech’
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:17pm, 1 May, 2020

