Chinese journalist Chen Jieren was sentenced to 15 years in prison at a court in Hunan province. Photo: Weibo
Chinese journalist jailed for 15 years for attacking Communist Party
- Chen Jieren, who once worked for party mouthpiece People’s Daily, found guilty of publishing false information on blogs and social media ‘under the guise of providing legal advice’, court says
- Chinese Human Rights Defenders says conviction was ‘apparently to punish him for his political speech’
Topic | China’s Communist Party
Chinese journalist Chen Jieren was sentenced to 15 years in prison at a court in Hunan province. Photo: Weibo