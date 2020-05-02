illustration by perry tse
China plans to send Ugyur Muslims from Xinjiang re-education camps to work in other parts of country

  • Inmates who have undergone compulsory re-education programme to be moved other parts of China under job placement scheme delayed by Covid-19 outbreak
  • Critics have said the camps are a move to eradicate cultural and religions identity but Beijing has defended them as way of boosting job opportunities and combating Islamic radicalisation
Topic |   Xinjiang
SCMP Reporters
Updated: 9:00pm, 2 May, 2020

