China plans to send Ugyur Muslims from Xinjiang re-education camps to work in other parts of country
- Inmates who have undergone compulsory re-education programme to be moved other parts of China under job placement scheme delayed by Covid-19 outbreak
- Critics have said the camps are a move to eradicate cultural and religions identity but Beijing has defended them as way of boosting job opportunities and combating Islamic radicalisation
