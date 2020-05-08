US lawmakers proposed renaming the street in front of China’s embassy after the late Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang. Photo: AFP
Change Chinese embassy’s US address to honour coronavirus whistle-blower doctor Li Wenliang, Republicans say
- Under new bills introduced in both the Senate and House, the official address of the Chinese embassy in Washington would be changed 1 Li Wenliang Plaza
- This legislation comes as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy unveils a new task force that would conduct probes into a wide range of China-related issues
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US lawmakers proposed renaming the street in front of China’s embassy after the late Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang. Photo: AFP