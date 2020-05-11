Wang Quanzhang was prevented from seeing his wife, Li Wenzu, and son for weeks after his release. Photo: Handout
Freed Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang to challenge subversion conviction

  • Campaigner says he wants to challenge the legal system to show how an unjust sentence can be overturned
  • Wang’s own lawyer reveals details of torture after he was held under a sweeping crackdown targeting lawyers and activists
Mimi Lau
Updated: 10:06am, 11 May, 2020

Wang Quanzhang was prevented from seeing his wife, Li Wenzu, and son for weeks after his release. Photo: Handout
