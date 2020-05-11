Zhang Xuezhong criticised the Chinese government’s handling of the coronavirus and called for freedom of speech. Photo: Handout
Chinese scholar calls for political reform, criticising ‘tight control’ over Covid-19. A day later, police come for him

  • Widely shared open letter posted on WeChat urges legislature to draft a new constitution, release political prisoners and remove Communist Party’s status
  • Three police cars arrive at his house the following day, friend says
Topic |   Censorship in China
William Zheng
Updated: 7:04pm, 11 May, 2020

