The former Communist Party boss of Shaanxi province faces court in Tianjin on Monday. Photo: Weibo
China reveals mountain of bribes seized from fallen Communist Party boss Zhao Zhengyong

  • Anti-graft watchdog says millions in cash, property and stocks were recovered from Zhao, the former party chief of Shaanxi
  • Disclosure of landmark sum meant to ease public anger over corruption, observer says
William Zheng
Updated: 9:36pm, 14 May, 2020

