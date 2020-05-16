Chinese President Xi Jinping talks to tea growers on a visit to Shaanxi province last month. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping sets sights on ‘affluent society’ goal as Covid-19 comes under control
- Communist Party chief has been on the road to promote the message that time is ripe to get the economy back up and running, as deadline on first ‘centenary goal’ looms
- Provincial visits have also provided with a platform for Xi to advance a new narrative, reinforce party’s policy agenda
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Chinese President Xi Jinping talks to tea growers on a visit to Shaanxi province last month. Photo: Xinhua