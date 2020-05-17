Donald Trump has repeatedly accused China of mishandling the outbreak. Photo: AP
China seizes on Trump comment US started working on coronavirus vaccine in January to deny cover-up claims
- State media say the US President’s comments ‘prove’ Covid-19 was spreading in America early this year and he and other politicians are lying
- Trump told press briefing that scientists began research hours after Chinese researchers shared virus’s genetic sequence online
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
