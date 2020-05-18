Zhang Zhan had been live-streaming from Wuhan since February. Photo: Handout
Chinese citizen journalist detained after live-streaming on coronavirus from Wuhan
- Zhang Zhan, 37, is being held at a detention centre in Shanghai after reporting from the outbreak epicentre since February
- She wrote a story critical of the government’s response to the crisis, saying it was depriving people of their basic rights
Topic | Censorship in China
