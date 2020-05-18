Zhang Zhan had been live-streaming from Wuhan since February. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

Chinese citizen journalist detained after live-streaming on coronavirus from Wuhan

  • Zhang Zhan, 37, is being held at a detention centre in Shanghai after reporting from the outbreak epicentre since February
  • She wrote a story critical of the government’s response to the crisis, saying it was depriving people of their basic rights
Topic |   Censorship in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 7:19pm, 18 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Zhan had been live-streaming from Wuhan since February. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE