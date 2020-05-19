President Tsai Ing-wen has won praise for reforms including legalising gay marriage and boosting social services like aged care. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen faces a big challenge in her second term: Beijing

  • Democratic island’s first female president will be sworn in for a second term on Wednesday
  • Mainland China is expected to ramp up pressure, but analysts say Tsai will likely maintain her approach to cross-strait ties
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 10:46pm, 19 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President Tsai Ing-wen has won praise for reforms including legalising gay marriage and boosting social services like aged care. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE