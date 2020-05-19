Xia Baolong has stepped down as secretary general of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference’s national committee. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

China’s Hong Kong chief steps down from top political advisory post

  • Xia Baolong leaves the CPPCC’s national committee just days before the body convenes in Beijing
  • Xia, who has a reputation of a capable administrator, will be replaced by former National Health Commission chief
Topic |   CPPCC
Teddy Ng
Updated: 11:37pm, 19 May, 2020

