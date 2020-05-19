Xia Baolong has stepped down as secretary general of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference’s national committee. Photo: Weibo
China’s Hong Kong chief steps down from top political advisory post
- Xia Baolong leaves the CPPCC’s national committee just days before the body convenes in Beijing
- Xia, who has a reputation of a capable administrator, will be replaced by former National Health Commission chief
Topic | CPPCC
Xia Baolong has stepped down as secretary general of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference’s national committee. Photo: Weibo